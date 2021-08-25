Daily Search Forum Recap: August 25, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's link spam update is finally done rolling out, it took them two-weeks longer than expected. Google admitted it made changes to how it produces titles in the search results, the big change is Google no longer uses the query for it. Google Search Console performance reports are having some reporting issues, you are not alone. Google Posts can be displayed on third-party sites now. Google My Business products show status of approval. Google continues to test people also ask in the search suggestions and more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Why the Landing Page Report is Key & Where to Find it in Google Analytics 4 [Video], Business 2 Community

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.