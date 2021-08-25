Google Hong Kong Office Utilization Monitor?

This photo is from a recent photo uploaded to Instagram from the Google office in Hong Kong. This shows a TV screen with boxes and green and red statuses. I am thinking, but I am not 100% sure, that this monitor shows you the office room utilization at any given time.

I assume this is a COVID feature so employees know which office rooms they can use and which they cannot. I can be wrong but it kind of looks like that?

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.