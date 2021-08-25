Google Hong Kong Office Utilization Monitor?

Aug 25, 2021
Google Hong Kong Office Utilization Management Monitor

This photo is from a recent photo uploaded to Instagram from the Google office in Hong Kong. This shows a TV screen with boxes and green and red statuses. I am thinking, but I am not 100% sure, that this monitor shows you the office room utilization at any given time.

I assume this is a COVID feature so employees know which office rooms they can use and which they cannot. I can be wrong but it kind of looks like that?

