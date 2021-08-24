Daily Search Forum Recap: August 24, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google made 4,500 changes to search in 2020, that is up from 3,200 in 2019 - I guess COVID didn't slow them down. The Google keyword planner tool has not shown data in over 24-hours but you can export the raw data if you want, this was resolved this afternoon. Google Shopping campaigns has a bug that resulted in huge drops in impressions, this was resolved this afternoon. Google Ads is rolling out a new campaign set up screen. Google is testing new carousels for research, people also shop and similar products. SEOs mostly said COVID did not change how they do SEO and more.

