Daily Search Forum Recap: August 24, 2021

Aug 24, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google made 4,500 changes to search in 2020, that is up from 3,200 in 2019 - I guess COVID didn't slow them down. The Google keyword planner tool has not shown data in over 24-hours but you can export the raw data if you want, this was resolved this afternoon. Google Shopping campaigns has a bug that resulted in huge drops in impressions, this was resolved this afternoon. Google Ads is rolling out a new campaign set up screen. Google is testing new carousels for research, people also shop and similar products. SEOs mostly said COVID did not change how they do SEO and more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Made 12.5 Changes To Search Each Day In 2020
    We cover tons of Google changes here, from user interface changes to ranking changes - most of which Google does not announce or confirm. But yesterday, Google said it made 4,500 changes in 2020 to Google Search. That is 12.5 changes per day or over 17 changes per work day in 2020.
  • Google Keyword Planner Tool Not Showing Data
    For the past 24-hours or so, the Google keyword planner tool within Google Ads has been broken. It is giving people errors and showing "no data" found responses.
  • Google Shopping Bug Leads To Huge Impression Declines
    Google Ads seemed to have a bug last week with Google Shopping in some regions, like the UK, but I think others, where the shopping listings were not showing up. Some advertisers were claiming drops in their listings from showing up by over 90%, yes, 90% impression drops for Google Shopping campaigns.
  • Google Search Tests Carousels: Research, People Also Shop & Similar Products
    Google is testing a number of additional carousels in Google Search. These carousels are titled "research," "people also shop" and "similar products." Here are screenshots and screencasts of these in action from those who spotted them.
  • Google Ads Campaign Set Up Redesign
    Google Ads seems to have launched a redesign for the campaign set up form/wizard. The new interface moves the steps from the top to the left hand side bar, and takes you through a new step by step process to set up your Google Ads campaigns.
  • COVID Change How You Do SEO? Poll Results
    J Turnbull posted a poll on Twitter asking SEOs if COVID changed how you do SEO. Like any SEO poll, the results were somewhat mixed. But of the 259 responses (not a ton), 52.5% said no, COVID did not change how they do SEO.
  • Clear Google Umbrella From 2017
    Here is an old photo from 2017 of two people together, one holding a clear Google umbrella inside a building. Isn't there a thing about not opening an umbrella inside? Anyway, here is that photo from

