Google Ads Campaign Set Up Redesign

Aug 24, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Google Ads seems to have launched a redesign for the campaign set up form/wizard. The new interface moves the steps from the top to the left hand side bar, and takes you through a new step by step process to set up your Google Ads campaigns.

Andrea Cruz was the first to notify me of this change on Twitter where she said "New Google Ads UI for setting up campaigns. You can move across the different creation sections with a panel on the left."

Here is the new look (click to enlarge):

click for full size

Here is the old design (click to enlarge):

click for full size

It seems like advertisers are not fans of the new look. Here are some comments:

I guess change is hard to accept but I assume this change is not that huge and people will adapt?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

