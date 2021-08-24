Google Keyword Planner Tool Not Showing Data

For the past 24-hours or so, the Google keyword planner tool within Google Ads has been broken. It is giving people errors and showing "no data" found responses.

It shows the error "something went wrong - please try again." This has been going on for about 24-hours now and trying again does not work. Robert Owen of Timberwise first notified me of this a day or so ago.

Please note, many are saying that exporting the data does work, even though it does not display any data on the screen.

Here is one of the many screenshots I've seen on Twitter about this:

Ginny Marvin from Google is currently on vacation but she did respond that she will pass this along:

Hi Jim, I'm out this week but have flagged to the team. — Ginny Marvin ON VACATION (@GinnyMarvin) August 24, 2021

It does seem like you can export the data, despite not data being shown - but I am not sure if that works for everyone.

Here are some, not all, of the complaints over the past 24 hours:

yes! — Thijs van Hal (@thijsvanhal) August 23, 2021

You are a legend - I just need the export so that's good enough for me. Thanks, Kamil! — James Watkins (@JWatkinsPR) August 24, 2021

Is Google keyword planner glitching (i.e. not working) for anyone else?#ppcchat — Anu Adegbola (@TheMarketingAnu) August 24, 2021

Yep, just checked in to Twitter to see if someone else has been having the same issue. Keep getting this.. pic.twitter.com/jIZAIiSqDH — Kamil (@camilleouuuu) August 23, 2021

Yes, I am scrolling the answer to know what happens with the tool, is actually not showing any data — Anas (@PixarchA) August 24, 2021

@GoogleAds I'm having issues with keyword planner. Is there an issue? Last 2 days I can't get it to bring any data up — Matt Tomkin - Tao (@matt_tomkin) August 24, 2021

unfortunately I am having the same problem pic.twitter.com/y7IIuCd84n — Ferhat Selçuk AKBAŞ (@fsakbas) August 24, 2021

Me as well 🙃🙃🙃 — Bella (@Bumble_bee127) August 24, 2021

You can still export data if that helps at all - just isn't showing up on the dashboard for some reason! — James Watkins (@JWatkinsPR) August 24, 2021

@GoogleAds keyword planner has been down for 24 hours, any word on when it'll be back up? — Tom Harris (@tommyharris94) August 24, 2021

Some are now saying it works? Does it work for you?

It's working fine for me, see the below image👍 pic.twitter.com/p0CIRvHQfd — Ashish Chahar (@AshishC04787631) August 24, 2021

Update: This has been fixed according to Google: