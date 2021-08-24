Google Keyword Planner Tool Not Showing Data

Aug 24, 2021 • 9:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
For the past 24-hours or so, the Google keyword planner tool within Google Ads has been broken. It is giving people errors and showing "no data" found responses.

It shows the error "something went wrong - please try again." This has been going on for about 24-hours now and trying again does not work. Robert Owen of Timberwise first notified me of this a day or so ago.

Please note, many are saying that exporting the data does work, even though it does not display any data on the screen.

Here is one of the many screenshots I've seen on Twitter about this:

Ginny Marvin from Google is currently on vacation but she did respond that she will pass this along:

It does seem like you can export the data, despite not data being shown - but I am not sure if that works for everyone.

Here are some, not all, of the complaints over the past 24 hours:

Some are now saying it works? Does it work for you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: This has been fixed according to Google:

