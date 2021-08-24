COVID Change How You Do SEO? Poll Results

J Turnbull posted a poll on Twitter asking SEOs if COVID changed how you do SEO. Like any SEO poll, the results were somewhat mixed. But of the 259 responses (not a ton), 52.5% said no, COVID did not change how they do SEO.

21.6% said COVID did change how they do SEO and 22% said "it depends." :)

Here is the tweet:

We have now been in some form of lockdown since March 2020.

I would grateful if you can answer the poll to the question:

"Did Covid change how we do SEO?: — J Turnbull (@SEOJoBlogs) August 12, 2021

There were some new structured data changes around COVID, that may apply here. Like curbside, inventory changes, medical information, and a ton of changes with Google My Business. So that may apply on the technical changes front.

On the business side, I have to imagine SEOs were impacted in some ways related to COVID. Some lost clients, some gained huge budgets and some lost. Now, people are dealing with employee shortages.

