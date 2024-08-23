Daily Search Forum Recap: August 23, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Analytics is not showing data from yesterday or today right now, hopefully it will be fixed soon. There is a sad story of a site that filed for bankruptcy the day before the August core update, and then saw their rankings improve. Google Search Console updated its documentation on the search appearances. Bing Image search is testing new refinement cards. Google is testing a new local pack design and user experience. Google said many noindexes and nofollows don't mean low quality. Google is migrating all to the new Google Merchant Center Next in September. And I posted the SEO video recap today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.