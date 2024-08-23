Google: Many Noindex & Nofollows Do Not Signal Site Quality Issues

Aug 23, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Noindex Nofollow Seo

Martin Splitt from Google said on the latest SEO office hours that having lots of nofollow or noindex tags or attributes on your site does not signal to Google that you have quality issues with your site or many low quality pages.

The question was, "Can using a lot of nofollow or noindex tags signal to Google that the site has many low-quality pages?"

Martin Splitt said, "No." "It doesn't signal low-quality content to us," he added.

Martin said, "It just tells us that you have links that you're not willing to be associated with, or you have pages that you don't want to end up in the index."

Then Martin explained why it might be normal for a site to use a lot of nofollow link attributes. He said:

That can have many different reasons for the links, for instance, because they are user generated content. In which case you could tell us that they are real UGC instead of nofollow or you don't know what these sites that you're linking to will be doing in a couple of years or so, so you mark them as nofollow, that's not a problem.

And for the noindex tag he said:

If you have pages that you don't want in the index that can have lots of reasons to and there's nothing wrong with marking them noindex if you don't want them in the index.

This came up at the 1 minute and 18 second mark into this video:

Forum discussion at YouTube.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Search Local Pack UX Update

Aug 23, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Many Noindex & Nofollows Do Not Signal Site Quality Issues

Aug 23, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Images Search Refinement Cards

Aug 23, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Search Appearances Documentation Updated

Aug 23, 2024 - 7:05 am
Web Analytics

Google Analytics Missing Data From Yesterday/Data

Aug 23, 2024 - 5:56 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 22, 2024

Aug 22, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Bing Images Search Refinement Cards
Next Story: Google Search Local Pack UX Update

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.