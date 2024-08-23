Google Search Local Pack UX Update

Google has updated the local pack, the local results box, in the Google Search results. Now when you click on the results in the local pack, the map slides to the left, behind the local pack listings. Then the detail local listing slides to the right.

There is a lot of movement here, so here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Local Pack Ux Update

I spotted this first via Anuj Thaker on X - and I am able to replicate it.

Here are some still screenshots:

Google Local Pack Closed

Then after you click on it:

Google Local Pack Opened

Closed:

Google Local Pack Closed2

Clicked on:

Google Local Pack Opened2

I am not sure if I like it or not, it just seems like a lot of moving pieces...

Forum discussion at X.

 

