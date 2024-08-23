Google has updated the local pack, the local results box, in the Google Search results. Now when you click on the results in the local pack, the map slides to the left, behind the local pack listings. Then the detail local listing slides to the right.

There is a lot of movement here, so here is a GIF of it in action:

I spotted this first via Anuj Thaker on X - and I am able to replicate it.

Here are some still screenshots:

Then after you click on it:

Closed:

Clicked on:

I am not sure if I like it or not, it just seems like a lot of moving pieces...

Forum discussion at X.