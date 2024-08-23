Google Analytics Missing Data From Yesterday/Data

Google Analytics Broken

There are a ton of complaints and a lot of concern around Google Analytics missing data in the normal overview report for yesterday and today. I see it also, I am seeing no data from this site and others in my GA4 reports for yesterday or today - although the real time reports work.

Since real time data seems to be working, I suspect Google will be able to fix these reports. I don't think, although I am not sure, that any data is lost. I suspect Google will be able to fix this - but I have no idea when and Google has not responded yet.

There are tons of complaints in the Google Analytics Forums and on social media and our site.

Here are some charts (not mine) showing that GA4 is showing no data for today, from the forums:

Here are some complaints on X:

John Mueller from Google does not work on the GA4 team but he did reply by saying, "I'd recommend posting in their forum; neither of us work on Google Analytics."

Again, I suspect it will be fixed but right now, it is pretty dead.

Forum discussion at Google Analytics Forums.

 

