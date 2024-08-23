There are a ton of complaints and a lot of concern around Google Analytics missing data in the normal overview report for yesterday and today. I see it also, I am seeing no data from this site and others in my GA4 reports for yesterday or today - although the real time reports work.

Since real time data seems to be working, I suspect Google will be able to fix these reports. I don't think, although I am not sure, that any data is lost. I suspect Google will be able to fix this - but I have no idea when and Google has not responded yet.

There are tons of complaints in the Google Analytics Forums and on social media and our site.

Here are some charts (not mine) showing that GA4 is showing no data for today, from the forums:

Here are some complaints on X:

GA4 shows no reporting data since 22 August 2024 @rustybrick @CyrusShepard, does anyone face the same? pic.twitter.com/Znpq33LxfA — Pankaj Rajput (@pankajrajput14) August 23, 2024

@rustybrick

Rt now I'm facing GA4 issue in Google analytics not able to see any data in our dashboard , till yesterday I have been getting all data but as of now not able to see any data please give me any recommendations or suggestion please pic.twitter.com/0nQ8NUo0Lk — Rahul sh (@Rahullive007) August 23, 2024

@rustybrick Why the data is zero on 22nd August 2024? Is there any glitch in GA4? pic.twitter.com/WCAjIuz0gK — Erric Ravi (@Erricravi) August 23, 2024

Google Analytics is not updating entries in a few accounts.



Is there a delay in reporting or a bug? #GoogleAnalytics @rustybrick @JohnMu pic.twitter.com/GlNQgQDzXt — Soham Mulani (@sohammulani17) August 23, 2024

John Mueller from Google does not work on the GA4 team but he did reply by saying, "I'd recommend posting in their forum; neither of us work on Google Analytics."

Again, I suspect it will be fixed but right now, it is pretty dead.

Forum discussion at Google Analytics Forums.