Google has greatly expanded and clarified its documentation around how Search Appearances work within the Google Search Console reports. Google wrote on X, "We improved our documentation on Search Appearances supported in Search Console." Daniel Waisberg from Google said, "I've been asked about this 1000 times, hope you're all happy now."

The documentation now shows a table format that explains the supported appearances with a short description, the API value, and the bulk export field. Here is a snippet of what it looks like:

You can see the full documentation over here.

Here are the supported search appererances:

AMP articles: A visually enhanced search result for an AMP page. The result can be free-standing or part of a carousel of similar result types. AMP article rich results are also counted as rich results. Search Console API value = AMP_TOP_STORIES and Bulk data export field = is_amp_top_stories

AMP non-rich results: A plain text and link search result for an AMP page. Search Console API value = AMP_BLUE_LINK and Bulk data export field = is_amp_blue_link

AMP on image result: An image hosted on an AMP page that appears in a search result. Search Console API value = AMP_IMAGE_RESULT and Bulk data export field = is_amp_image_result

Android app: An Android app page result in a mobile search. Search Console API value = SEARCH_APPEARANCE_ANDROID_APP and Bulk data export field = is_search_appearance_android_app

Education Q&As: A Q&A page related to STEM education that focuses on providing answers to user-submitted questions. Search Console API value = EDU_Q_AND_A and Bulk data export field = is_edu_q_and_a

FAQ rich results: Answers to FAQs that appear directly in search. Search Console API value = TPF_FAQ and Bulk data export field = is_tpf_faq

Job details: An expanded description of a job posting that appears in a search result. Read about measuring clicks and impressions for jobs. Search Console API value = JOB_DETAILS and Bulk data export field = is_job_details

Job listings: A job posting that shows a summary of a job in search. Read about measuring clicks and impressions for jobs. Search Console API value = JOB_LISTING and Bulk data export field = is_job_listing

Learning videos: Educational videos that display as a rich result. Search Console API value = LEARNING_VIDEOS and Bulk data export field = is_learning_videos

Math solvers: An expanded description of a math problem that appears in a rich result, indicates the type of math problem, and links to step-by-step walkthroughs. Search Console API value = MATH_SOLVERS and Bulk data export field = is_math_solvers

Media Actions: Audio or video content that can play directly in a rich result. Read more about Media Actions. Search Console API value = ACTION and Bulk data export field = is_action

Merchant listings: Results that include specific data about a product, such as price and availability (for example, on Popular products or Shopping knowledge panels). Search Console API value = MERCHANT_LISTINGS and Bulk data export field = is_merchant_listings

Practice problems: Educational material that appears as a quiz question in search. Search Console API value = PRACTICE_PROBLEMS and Bulk data export field = is_practice_problems

Product results: A visually enhanced search result for products that can include reviews, ratings, price, and availability. Search Console API value = ORGANIC_SHOPPING and Bulk data export field = is_organic_shopping

Product snippets: A visually enhanced search result for products that can include reviews, ratings, price, and availability. Search Console API value = PRODUCT_SNIPPETS and Bulk data export field = is_product_snippets

Q&A rich results: Answers to questions people commonly ask on Google that appear directly in search. Search Console API value = TPF_QA and Bulk data export field = is_tpf_qa

Recipe galleries: A collection of Recipe rich result. Search Console API value = RECIPE_FEATURE and Bulk data export field = is_recipe_feature

Recipe rich results: A visually enhanced search result for recipes that can include images, ratings, and cook times. Search Console API value = RECIPE_RICH_SNIPPET and Bulk data export field = is_recipe_rich_snippet

Review snippet: Excerpts of reviews that can include average ratings, stars, and a review summary. Read about review snippets. Search Console API value = REVIEW_SNIPPET and Bulk data export field = is_review_snippet

Special announcements: A SpecialAnnouncements structured data element with information about COVID-19. Search Console API value = SPECIAL_ANNOUNCEMENT and Bulk data export field = is_special_announcement

Subscribed content: A page that appeared in a "From your subscription" rich result. This is a rich result that shows users content that they are subscribed to via Subscribe with Google. Search Console API value = SUBSCRIBED_CONTENT and Bulk data export field = is_subscribed_content

Translated results: Search results in a language different from the query language, from selected sources. Search Console API value = TRANSLATED_RESULT and Bulk data export field = is_translated_result

Videos: Videos that appear in either general search results (type Web) or Discover. Includes videos that appear in carousels within search. Search Console API value = VIDEO and Bulk data export field = is_video

Web Story: A visual storytelling format built on AMP that enables a user to tap through full screen images and videos. Search Console API value = AMP_STORY and Bulk data export field = is_amp_story

