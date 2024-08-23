Bing Images Search Refinement Cards

Aug 23, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Nyc Skyline

Microsoft now has these refinement cards or boxes directly in the Bing Image Search results interface. In these cards, Bing will show you a refinement option for your query with example photos you might find for that refined search query.

I spotted this via Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon who wrote, "I don't think I have seen these search refinements on Bing image SERPs before: For ambiguous search terms, they show more specific search terms with 4 portrait images each on the second screen."

Here is an example for a query on [NYC]:

Bing Image Search Refinement Cards

I think this actually works pretty well.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

Bing Search

