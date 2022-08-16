Daily Search Forum Recap: August 16, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's new Search Console coverage report has a new filter and source column. Google is testing a new box in search for advertisers named "Your Google Ads summary." Google Merchant Center won't disapprove your free listings for not showing a return or refund policy or missing contact information, but it may limit the visibility of the listings. Google is testing a popular destinations overlay in search. Google is testing an expandable map interface in Google Search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.