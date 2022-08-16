Daily Search Forum Recap: August 16, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's new Search Console coverage report has a new filter and source column. Google is testing a new box in search for advertisers named "Your Google Ads summary." Google Merchant Center won't disapprove your free listings for not showing a return or refund policy or missing contact information, but it may limit the visibility of the listings. Google is testing a popular destinations overlay in search. Google is testing an expandable map interface in Google Search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Your Google Ads Summary Snapshot Box In Google Search Results
Google seems to be testing showing a new search box in the Google Search results for a summary view of your Google Ads. The box is named "Your Google Ads Summary" and shows a preview of your ad that is active and explains that "your ads can show for this search."
- Google Search Console Coverage Report New Source & Unsubmitted Pages
Yesterday morning, Google fixed the validate fix button and rolled out the more simplified coverage report statuses. With that, Google also added a way to filter the report by resubmitted pages and a new source column.
- Google Merchant Center Policy For Missing Return/Refund Policy Or Insufficient Contact Info Updated
Google has updated its Google Merchant Center policy for free listings only specific to the "Insufficient contact information" or the "Missing return and refund policy." Free listings will no longer be disapproved but instead, they may "have limited visibility on Google," Google wrote.
- Google Tests Popular Destinations Overlays Google Travel Details
Google seems to be testing overlaying on top of the web search results the popular destinations feature and details you'd normally get in Google Travel. Previously, Google would show you a snippet and when you clicked in for more, it would take you to Google Travel.
- Google Tests Expandable Maps In Search & Tabs In Map Results (Again)
Google is testing an expandable map feature in Google Search for when you see the map load in mobile search. This is instead of when you click on the map and it takes you into Google Maps, here Google is just expanding the map screen larger and adds a link to go to Google Maps.
- Peter The Greeter Google Dance
Here is a fun one from Peter The Greeter who is doing a dance at the GooglePlex in front of the Google sign. I guess this is a Google dance? He posted this on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- If Desktop FR = AMP FR (no special version), then you'd just reference that., John Mueller on Twitter
- July PRU Update: Remember that site that was taken over, & a ton of reviews content thrown on it, and it ranked for 3.5M+ queries? I said Google would catch up... well it's starting. Check out that drop starting on Saturday. I, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Could be from having multiple URLs shown for the same query, for example with sitelinks. That said, it would be interesting to hear what you're do, John Mueller on Twitter
- No, not really. DA is made by some smart folks who have spent lots of time studying search engines, but it's not used by Google, nor is there a Google version., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How to plan and budget for enterprise SEO
- Apple is expanding ads on iPhone and iPad
- Google reenables the validate fix feature in Search Console and adds new classifications
- What SEOs can learn about aligning with consensus as described in Google’s QRG
- 3 ways the customer journey can guide SEO
Other Great Search Stories:
