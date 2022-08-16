Google Tests Popular Destinations Overlays Google Travel Details

Google seems to be testing overlaying on top of the web search results the popular destinations feature and details you'd normally get in Google Travel. Previously, Google would show you a snippet and when you clicked in for more, it would take you to Google Travel.

Khushal Bherwani shared a video of this on Twitter of Google testing an overlay, I currently still do not see the overlay but rather am taken into Google Travel's site. Here is his tweet:

↗️ Google added below things in Popular Destination pop up mode for particular state for cities.



Things To Do

When to visit

Where to stay

Flight details



🆕 Looks like full pack of travel information.



📹 Here is the screen recorder for ref -



cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/irFlxY8NvH — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 14, 2022

Google has been testing overlays a lot in web search on mobile. I guess Google rather keep people in search over those verticals?

