Google Tests Popular Destinations Overlays Google Travel Details

Aug 16, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google seems to be testing overlaying on top of the web search results the popular destinations feature and details you'd normally get in Google Travel. Previously, Google would show you a snippet and when you clicked in for more, it would take you to Google Travel.

Khushal Bherwani shared a video of this on Twitter of Google testing an overlay, I currently still do not see the overlay but rather am taken into Google Travel's site. Here is his tweet:

Google has been testing overlays a lot in web search on mobile. I guess Google rather keep people in search over those verticals?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Tests Expandable Maps In Search & Tabs In Map Results (Again)
 
blog comments powered by Disqus