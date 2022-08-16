Your Google Ads Summary Snapshot Box In Google Search Results

Google seems to be testing showing a new search box in the Google Search results for a summary view of your Google Ads. The box is named "Your Google Ads Summary" and shows a preview of your ad that is active and explains that "your ads can show for this search."

I have never seen this before and it seems to be new. Tim Capper posted this screenshot on Twitter showing the normal "Your business on Google" box for those logged into their business profile account, followed by this new "Your Google Ads Summary" box. He said, "Ads Panel now being displayed in Search & Maps for GBP profile."

Here is the screenshot, click on it to enlarge:

Super interesting but I do like it. I suspect a lot of new advertisers do search Google to see if their ads will come up and this would kind of confirm it for them.

Forum discussion at Twitter.