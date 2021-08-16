Daily Search Forum Recap: August 16, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Once again there was an unconfirmed Google search ranking update this weekend - but this one might be related to the link spam update. Google is looking for examples of Googlebot not behaving. Google said most Google updates are not related to spam. Google said it is looking to improve knowledge panel edits. I posted part two of my vlog with Brett Bodofsky on PPC integrations.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On Saturday
I am seeing signs again of yet another weekend search ranking update from Google Search. Again, this is unconfirmed and it is hard to tell what this is from. It might be the tail-end of the Google link spam update, which is not fully done rolling out, even as of Friday. Or it might be something new.
- Google Looking For Examples Of GoogleBot Refresh Crawl Surges
Gary Illyes from Google posted on Reddit that he is looking for examples of where GoogleBot might not be behaving. Specifically he wants examples of "cases where refresh crawls are going nuts." I assume this means where Googlebot is recrawling pages in a very aggressive manner.
- Google: Most Google Updates Are Not In Response To Search Spam
John Mueller, a Google search advocate, said on Twitter that most of the updates Google does related to Google Search are not in response to any spam action. So it is not like Google is reacting to spam all day with various Google algorithm updates.
- Google Looking To Improve Knowledge Panel Edit Requests
Danny Sullivan of Google said on Twitter that the search company is "working on improving our responses" to making edits to some of the data shown in knowledge panels. The issue here is with some professors having a title professor but others gaining a subtitle, like law professor, and if that is correct or not.
- Vlog #133: Brett Bodofsky On Third Party PPC Integrations
In part one, Brett and I spoke about his passion for paid search and helping others in the industry. In part two with Brett Bodofsky, after the cops left the scene, we spoke about common themes of a third party PPC integration...
- GoogleBot Art On Brick Wall at GooglePlex
Here is a photo from Peter The Greeter on Instagram of some artwork of two bots, let's call them GoogleBots, on a brick wall at the GooglePlex. This was painted on some wall at the Google headquarters
Other Great Search Threads:
- Did this happen to anyone else? First Google sent an email saying "Your Google My Business account has been suspended"; then all Google My Business Listing (Total 39 Listings) got suspended instantly at once. Kindly a, Syed M. Amir Hassan on Twitter
- I wouldn't worry about that, it's totally normal., John Mueller on Twitter
- My point is more that being able to edit a robots.txt file on a maintained platform is often a placebo. It silences some vocal critics, but it's probably rarely used, and many of the uses are either ineffective or, John Mueller on Twitter
- Then you try 7 random things, and it suddenly works, but you have no idea why (and usually I'm just "whatever" at that point)., John Mueller on Twitter
- Want to get a snippet like this on Google? To be eligible, product pages need to follow specific Structured Data guidelines. Most importantly, the product can't be using a 'price range' in the markup. Learn more in my post f, Brodie Clark on Twitter
- Just because a website does something weird doesn't mean it's ranking because of that. We use tons of factors for search, most sites do some things wrong, that's fine, we have to deal with it and still do rankings., John Mueller on Twitter
