Daily Search Forum Recap: August 16, 2021

Once again there was an unconfirmed Google search ranking update this weekend - but this one might be related to the link spam update. Google is looking for examples of Googlebot not behaving. Google said most Google updates are not related to spam. Google said it is looking to improve knowledge panel edits. I posted part two of my vlog with Brett Bodofsky on PPC integrations.

Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On Saturday

I am seeing signs again of yet another weekend search ranking update from Google Search. Again, this is unconfirmed and it is hard to tell what this is from. It might be the tail-end of the Google link spam update, which is not fully done rolling out, even as of Friday. Or it might be something new.

Gary Illyes from Google posted on Reddit that he is looking for examples of where GoogleBot might not be behaving. Specifically he wants examples of "cases where refresh crawls are going nuts." I assume this means where Googlebot is recrawling pages in a very aggressive manner.

John Mueller, a Google search advocate, said on Twitter that most of the updates Google does related to Google Search are not in response to any spam action. So it is not like Google is reacting to spam all day with various Google algorithm updates.

Danny Sullivan of Google said on Twitter that the search company is "working on improving our responses" to making edits to some of the data shown in knowledge panels. The issue here is with some professors having a title professor but others gaining a subtitle, like law professor, and if that is correct or not.

In part one, Brett and I spoke about his passion for paid search and helping others in the industry. In part two with Brett Bodofsky, after the cops left the scene, we spoke about common themes of a third party PPC integration...

Here is a photo from Peter The Greeter on Instagram of some artwork of two bots, let's call them GoogleBots, on a brick wall at the GooglePlex. This was painted on some wall at the Google headquarters

