Google: Most Google Updates Are Not In Response To Search Spam

John Mueller, a Google search advocate, said on Twitter that most of the updates Google does related to Google Search are not in response to any spam action. So it is not like Google is reacting to spam all day with various Google algorithm updates.

Here is that tweet from John:

No, most Google updates are not made in response to spammers. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 11, 2021

Of course, Google does have plenty of updates that are related to spam. Just in the past couple of months, Google had a link spam update and then two back to back spam updates. Plus, I am sure Google did others but did not disclose all of them.

In any event, core updates would not be considered a spam update.

Forum discussion at Twitter.