Raw Google Product Strategy Notes

Here is an inside look at illegible Google product strategy notes, yea, you get to see the inside scoop at Google at what the company has planned next. Well, that is if you can read it. Satyajeet Salgar, Director of Product, Media and Entertainment at Google Search, posted these on Twitter.

He said "I signed up for a couple of product strategy talks in the next few weeks and was planning to dust off one of my old talks. Instead, after some reflection wrote an outline for a new one I'm excited about. It's sketched out here ..if only I could read my own handwriting... :-0"

