Google Tests Loyalty Benefits Section In Merchant Knowledge Panels

Aug 15, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Membership Card

Google is testing adding a "loyalty benefits" section to the merchant/retailer knowledge panels. This would show on the right side of the page, under the description of the retailer.

Brodie Clark spotted this and wrote on X, "Google is now testing out a new section for loyalty program benefits attached to merchant knowledge panels. It shows quite prominently on both mobile and desktop, with costs labelled clearly."

Brodie also posted a heck of a lot more detail on his blog here.

Here is his screenshot of this feature:

Google Loyalty Benefits

In 2022, we saw Google list loyality programs when you click on a specific store. Here is what that looked like:

Google Loaylty Shopping Target Benefits 1654217235

Loyalty program details can be entered in Merchant Center.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Looking Into Adding Analytics For Preferred Sources

Aug 15, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests Loyalty Benefits Section In Merchant Knowledge Panels

Aug 15, 2025 - 7:11 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Copilot Links Local Reviews To Bing Competitor Google Maps

Aug 15, 2025 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 14, 2025

Aug 14, 2025 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Microsoft: SEOs Need To Study Clicks To Conversions From AI Search

Aug 14, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Cost Toggle For Share Of Cost

Aug 14, 2025 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Microsoft Copilot Links Local Reviews To Bing Competitor Google Maps
Next Story: Google Looking Into Adding Analytics For Preferred Sources

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.