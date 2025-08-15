It looks like Microsoft Copilot, formerly Bing Chat, is using Google Maps reviews for its local AI results. It also links directly to the Google Maps business profile listing when you click on the review stars and ratings from Copilot.

This was spotted by Nathan Gotch who posted some screenshots on X - but I was able to replicate it for any query on Copilot query that generated local results, like a near me style query.

Clicking on the reviews/ratings take you to Google Maps from Microsoft Copilot.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is Nathan's post:

Microsoft CoPilot using Google Business Profiles...? pic.twitter.com/IsETAXnfeR — Nathan Gotch (@nathangotch) August 11, 2025

