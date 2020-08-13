Daily Search Forum Recap: August 13, 2020

Aug 13, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • 500 SEOs Waitlisted For The Google Virtual Webmaster Unconference
    Like we reported yesterday, the Google Virtual Webmaster Unconference was sold out within a few hours after it was announced. Google opened up a few more spots yesterday morning but those were taken very quickly. Martin Splitt of Google said there are now 500 people on the waitlist for this event.
  • Google Image Search Highlight Can Now Highlight Text On Your Web Pages
    You know that Google Search on some browsers can now highlight text and even scroll down to the portion of the page with the text from the search results page to your web page. Well, now it seems to also work not just in web searches featured snippets but also in Google Image search.
  • Google My Business: Your Menu Managed By An External Service
    Google My Business seems to be rolling out a useful feature to let business owners, mostly restaurants, know that their menus displayed on their local listing is managed by an external service. This screen shot, shared by Thibault Adda, shows an example of this.
  • Google Tests Search Results Interface Without Borders
    We saw Google testing featured snippets without being enclosed in borders. Well, now Google is testing its search results interface without borders around any of the search result features. Not the people also ask, not the knowledge panels, not the local box and so on.
  • Moz Spam Score Does Not Influence Your Google Rankings
    Google's John Mueller sometimes has to confirm the more obvious questions including that Google does not use DA, a Moz metric. And now that Google does not use the spam score metric from DA. Believe it or not, Google uses its own scores, signals and ranking factors and does not use Moz, a third-party company, metrics for its rankings.
  • YouTube Festival 2020 Recordings At Google Germany
    It is not often when I see people working at the Google offices these days but here are some people doing some recording or taping at Google Germany offices for the YouTube Festival 2020. They are we

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Previous story: 500 SEOs Waitlisted For The Google Virtual Webmaster Unconference
 
blog comments powered by Disqus