Daily Search Forum Recap: August 13, 2020

500 SEOs Waitlisted For The Google Virtual Webmaster Unconference

Like we reported yesterday, the Google Virtual Webmaster Unconference was sold out within a few hours after it was announced. Google opened up a few more spots yesterday morning but those were taken very quickly. Martin Splitt of Google said there are now 500 people on the waitlist for this event.

You know that Google Search on some browsers can now highlight text and even scroll down to the portion of the page with the text from the search results page to your web page. Well, now it seems to also work not just in web searches featured snippets but also in Google Image search.

Google My Business seems to be rolling out a useful feature to let business owners, mostly restaurants, know that their menus displayed on their local listing is managed by an external service. This screen shot, shared by Thibault Adda, shows an example of this.

We saw Google testing featured snippets without being enclosed in borders. Well, now Google is testing its search results interface without borders around any of the search result features. Not the people also ask, not the knowledge panels, not the local box and so on.

Google's John Mueller sometimes has to confirm the more obvious questions including that Google does not use DA, a Moz metric. And now that Google does not use the spam score metric from DA. Believe it or not, Google uses its own scores, signals and ranking factors and does not use Moz, a third-party company, metrics for its rankings.

It is not often when I see people working at the Google offices these days but here are some people doing some recording or taping at Google Germany offices for the YouTube Festival 2020. They are we

