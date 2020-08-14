Google Working From Home Box

Daniel Waisberg, who works primarily out of the Google Tel Aviv office, shared a photo of a box he received at his home from his employer. It is a cup, two mugs, a pen, some stickers and magnet. There is also a letter of encouragement about working from home and more that I cannot see.

Daniel posted this on Twitter where you can see the images better.

Now I have everything I need to work from home! pic.twitter.com/XPPhnvpXQi — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) August 12, 2020

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.