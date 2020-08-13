Moz Spam Score Does Not Influence Your Google Rankings

Aug 13, 2020
Google's John Mueller sometimes has to confirm the more obvious questions including that Google does not use DA, a Moz metric. And now that Google does not use the spam score metric from DA.

Believe it or not, Google uses its own scores, signals and ranking factors and does not use Moz, a third-party company, metrics for its rankings.

John said on Twitter "the Moz spam score doesn't affect your backlinks" And then he added "it's also not used by Google."

In general, Google also said there is no spam score it uses.

So do not worry if Moz thinks you have a spam score, Google does not use that metric.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

