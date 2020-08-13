YouTube Festival 2020 Recordings At Google Germany

It is not often when I see people working at the Google offices these days but here are some people doing some recording or taping at Google Germany offices for the YouTube Festival 2020. They are wearing masks and appear to trying to be safe.

This was shared on Instagram and the message was written in German, but according to Google Translate it means "Here we go! HAMBURG. BERLIN. ZURICH. insglück is finally on tour again - for the pre-recordings for the YouTube Festival 2020. We wish our ig-Triple-Team of Berliners, Hamburgers & Cologne residents maximum success, a cool breeze & great shots!"

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.