I don't subscribe to many YouTube channels but I did subscribe to iJustine's channel because I am an Apple fan boy... It was cool to spot her in a photo with Peter the Greeter at Google.

I also met iJustine in person at the Microsoft Bing Chat event earlier this year.

This was shared on Instagram.

