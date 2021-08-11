Daily Search Forum Recap: August 11, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is putting in safety measures for kids under 18 around Google Ads and Google Search. Google said it is not worried about people spamming the author structured data. Google shared insights into Search Console Insights reporting. Google wants to know what more custom ad metrics you want and more...
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google To Restrict Ad Targeting On Children & Enable SafeSearch In Search & Assistant
Google listed a boat load of changes it is making around children and search and ads. Google Ads will restrict ad targeting of children 18 or under by age, gender, or interests. Google Search and Assistant will automatically enable SafeSearch for children 18 or under.
- Google Shares Data Handling Details On Search Console Insights Reporting
Daniel Waisberg and Maya Mamo from the Google Search Console team published a blog post named Google Search Console Insights behind the curtains. This document, according to Daniel Waisberg, has new details on how Google "handles the data was not out there" before.
- Google Not Yet Worried About Faking Author Details In Structured Data
Google recently started to support author.url and other author properties that let you communicate to Google which author wrote an article on your site. I asked John Mueller of Google if he is worried if people will fake author details and spam it, to try to possibly boost any rankings they may get from this. John said no, he is not worried right now.
- Do You Want More Custom Column Metrics In Google Ads?
Ginny Marvin from Google asked that if you want additional custom column metrics in your Google Ads report, that you let her know on the AdsLiaison account on Twitter. Ginny wrote "Is there a Custom Column metric you'd like to see added? The team is working on an update and open to suggestions."
- Google Community News Summit On August 17th & 18th
Google is holding its inaugural Google News Initiative for the North American Community News Summit on August 17th and 18th. Danny Sullivan, the public liaison for Search at Google, will answer selected questions during the Summit and you can submit your questions over here.
- Googler & Doogler First Day Back At Google Germany Office
Here is a photo of a Googler and her dog, a Doogler, on their way to the Google Germany office for the first time together. I think this is the first time this Doogler has been to the office, even bef
