Google Community News Summit On August 17th & 18th

Google is holding its inaugural Google News Initiative for the North American Community News Summit on August 17th and 18th. Danny Sullivan, the public liaison for Search at Google, will answer selected questions during the Summit and you can submit your questions over here.

Megan H. Chan from Google said on Twitter this summit is "specially for small publishers." It is a virtual event "focused on the specific challenges and opportunities of running a community-focused news organization." Google expects to host newsrooms and business-side leaders from news organizations with less than 50 employees in those companies.

It takes place Tuesday, August 17th and 18th between 11am and 1pm ET. The agenda can be found over here and you can submit your questions here. On day one, Google will focus on your audience -- how to attract new readers, strengthen the loyalty of your current readers, and build a community around your news coverage. On day two, Google will discuss monetization -- how to boost your revenue from advertising, subscriptions, and other sources, and how to balance editorial and business goals when launching and growing your news organization.

Forum discussion at Twitter.