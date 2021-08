Here is a photo of a Googler and her dog, a Doogler, on their way to the Google Germany office for the first time together. I think this is the first time this Doogler has been to the office, even before COVID.

You can see more details in the embed below from Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.