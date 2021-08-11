Google To Restrict Ad Targeting On Children & Enable SafeSearch In Search & Assistant

Google listed a boat load of changes it is making around children and search and ads. Google Ads will restrict ad targeting of children 18 or under by age, gender, or interests. Google Search and Assistant will automatically enable SafeSearch for children 18 or under.

Google announced a bunch of changes here:

Google Ads Changes include that Google will "prevent age-sensitive ad categories from being shown to teens." Google said it will "block ad targeting based on the age, gender, or interests of people under 18." This will start rolling out globally over the coming months.

Google Search: Google will enable SafeSearch for children under 18, previously it was on by default for all signed-in users under 13 who have accounts managed by Family Link. Google said in the coming months, it will turn SafeSearch on for existing users under 18 and make this the default setting for teens setting up new accounts.

Google Assistant: Google said in the coming months it will be introducing new default protections. For example, Google will apply our SafeSearch technology to the web browser on smart displays.

Location History: Google has location history off by default for all accounts, and children with supervised accounts don’t have the option of turning Location History on. Taking this a step further, Google said it will soon extend this to users under the age of 18 globally, meaning that Location History will remain off (without the option to turn it on).

YouTube: Google is now going to change the default upload setting to the most private option available for teens ages 13-17. In addition, Google will more prominently surface digital wellbeing features, and provide safeguards and education about commercial content.

