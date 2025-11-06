Daily Search Forum Recap: November 6, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google dropped a number of search features and structured data types, but Google did not give us the full list of changes Google Ads Editor version 2.11 is now out. Google Maps got a big update from Gemini. Google is testing AI Overviews in place of the definition box. Google is testing a yellowish tinted background color for the search results.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Drops Support For More Structured Data Types & Search Features
Google's John Mueller announced Google is "simplify the search results page" by removing "some features that aren't being used very often and aren't adding significant value to users." This means more structured data types will be removed, but for some reason, Google did not specify exactly which ones are going away.
Google Search Tests Tinted Colored Background
Google is testing a tinted brownish/yellowish background color for the search results page. It turns the white background into a brownish/grayish/yellowish background and then the gray boxes into a darker color.
Google Definitions Box Tests Swapping In AI Overviews
Google is testing replacing the definitions box in the search results with AI Overviews. I am personally able to replicate this but this was posted in Reddit a couple of months ago - I didn't think it was new, but yea, this is been an ongoing test for some time.
Google Ads Editor Version 2.11 Is Now Available
Google has released version 2.11 of the Google Ads Editor, which includes over 15 new features and removes a couple of older features.
Gemini Coming To Google Maps For Directions, Traffic & Places
Google Maps is getting an update from Gemini where you can ask Google Maps questions about locations, where Google Maps can give you more human directions and Google Maps with Lens can tell you more about a store or location.
Google Ads Fake Info For Advertiser Verification Programs Disallowed
Google updated its Circumventing systems policy to add a new section for Advertiser verification. In short, and as Google wrote, "Providing false or fraudulent information as part of our Advertiser verification programs is not allowed."
Powerpuff Girls At Google Hong Kong
Here is a photo from a Halloween party at the Google Hong Kong office of some Googlers dressed up as The Powerpuff Girls. They wrote on Instagram, "Another year of Googleween with my cutest teammates."
Other Great Search Threads:
- Are “Google Docs backlinks” a real SEO play? (came up in a Threads convo), Reddit
- How it works: It automatically delivers the most relevant ads and matches advertisers against additional queries they weren’t reaching before. Rolled out globally in Sept & it’s already unlocked billions in net new queries, Vidhya Srinivasan on X
- "Validate fix" for things like this is basically just a note for yourself. With structured data, it's possible to go from "invalid" to "valid" markup, but a 404 page isn't something you need to fix (if it doesn't exist). 5XX errors are a bit different, so, John Mueller on Bluesky
- If you work in eCommerce SEO, make sure you're getting the credit you deserve. Misattribution is common with free listings within Google Search due to sites misusing old tagging methods within their feeds. This can apply to feature, Brodie Clark on X
- No amount of technical work is going to make a website useful if none of the content is useful., John Mueller on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Merchant Center adds “Creative Content” section with video assets
- Google to remove more search features including practice problems, nutrition facts, nearby offers and more
- How agentic AI threatens to upend OTAs’ dominance in search
- How APIs extend data access and automation in Google Ads and Meta Ads
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- 1 million business customers: the fastest-growing business platform in history, OpenAI
- Apple Plans to Use 1.2 Trillion Parameter Google Gemini Model to Power New Siri, Bloomberg
- Gemini Deep Research can tap into your Gmail and Google Drive, 9to5Google
- Google is preparing Nano Banana 2 for the upcoming release, Testing Catalog
- Introducing Profound Index, Profound
- Threat actors misuse AI to enhance operations, Google Blog
- Microsoft built a fake marketplace to test AI agents — they failed in surprising ways, TechCrunch
- The Hidden Entity Layer of ChatGPT: From Named Entities to Products, WordLift
- The History of Ecommerce: From Amazon to ChatGPT and Preparing for the Future, iPullRank
Analytics
- Using Attribution Paths To Transform Your Google Ads Strategy, Search Engine Journal
Industry & Business
- Exclusive | OpenAI Isn’t Yet Working Toward an IPO, CFO Says, Wall Street Journal
- Google confirms it is behind data center plan in rural Morgan County, WRTV
- Google Hit With Patent Suit Over Phone, Smart Home Tech, Law360
- PTAB Upholds Shopping Patent After Google Challenge, Law360
- Snap Inks $400 Million Perplexity Deal to Add AI Search to Chat, Bloomberg
- Google Is in Early Talks to Deepen Its Investment in Anthropic, Business Insider
- Google planning powerful AI data centre on tiny Australian Indian Ocean outpost, Reuters
- Google to announce biggest-ever investment in Germany on Tuesday, Reuters
- Meet the power broker of the AI age: OpenAI's 'builder-in-chief' helping to turn Sam Altman's trillion-dollar data center dreams into reality, Fortune
Links & Content Marketing
- How Marketers Are Planning to Use AI, Influencers and More in 2026, Social Media Today
- Marketing 360 Launches Content Marketing Pro Plan, Yahoo Finance
- How to Optimize Content for AI Search Engines [2026 Guide], Semrush
Local & Maps
- Drive with ‘Now You See Me’ on Waze, Google Blog
- Multi-Location SEO: How to Scale Without the Chaos, Backlinko
- We Analyzed 8,186 Businesses in 200 Cities. Here’s What Actually Gets You Ranking for “Near Me” in 2025, Sterling Sky
SEO
- How Google is Integrating AI in Organic Search, Ann Smarty
- IndexWatch Q3 2025: UK Winners & Losers, SISTRIX
- SEO to AEO: What’s Different and What’s Stayed the Same, seoClarity
- Should You Keep Your Black Friday Pages Live All Year?, Koozai
- The Evolving Role of an SEO in the AI Era, StepForth
- Top 10 SEO mistakes agencies still make, Hallam
PPC
- Google Launches Help Pages for Video Assets in GMC, PPC News Feed
- Google Is Pushing Creating Investment Strategy in Ads, PPC News Feed
- Launching international paid search campaigns, PPC Live
Search Features
