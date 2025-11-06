Daily Search Forum Recap: November 6, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google dropped a number of search features and structured data types, but Google did not give us the full list of changes Google Ads Editor version 2.11 is now out. Google Maps got a big update from Gemini. Google is testing AI Overviews in place of the definition box. Google is testing a yellowish tinted background color for the search results.

