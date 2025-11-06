Daily Search Forum Recap: November 6, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google dropped a number of search features and structured data types, but Google did not give us the full list of changes Google Ads Editor version 2.11 is now out. Google Maps got a big update from Gemini. Google is testing AI Overviews in place of the definition box. Google is testing a yellowish tinted background color for the search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Drops Support For More Structured Data Types & Search Features
    Google's John Mueller announced Google is "simplify the search results page" by removing "some features that aren't being used very often and aren't adding significant value to users." This means more structured data types will be removed, but for some reason, Google did not specify exactly which ones are going away.
  • Google Search Tests Tinted Colored Background
    Google is testing a tinted brownish/yellowish background color for the search results page. It turns the white background into a brownish/grayish/yellowish background and then the gray boxes into a darker color.
  • Google Definitions Box Tests Swapping In AI Overviews
    Google is testing replacing the definitions box in the search results with AI Overviews. I am personally able to replicate this but this was posted in Reddit a couple of months ago - I didn't think it was new, but yea, this is been an ongoing test for some time.
  • Google Ads Editor Version 2.11 Is Now Available
    Google has released version 2.11 of the Google Ads Editor, which includes over 15 new features and removes a couple of older features.
  • Gemini Coming To Google Maps For Directions, Traffic & Places
    Google Maps is getting an update from Gemini where you can ask Google Maps questions about locations, where Google Maps can give you more human directions and Google Maps with Lens can tell you more about a store or location.
  • Google Ads Fake Info For Advertiser Verification Programs Disallowed
    Google updated its Circumventing systems policy to add a new section for Advertiser verification. In short, and as Google wrote, "Providing false or fraudulent information as part of our Advertiser verification programs is not allowed."
  • Powerpuff Girls At Google Hong Kong
    Here is a photo from a Halloween party at the Google Hong Kong office of some Googlers dressed up as The Powerpuff Girls. They wrote on Instagram, "Another year of Googleween with my cutest teammates."

