Explanatory Graphic By A Googler For A Typical Day In JohnMu's Life

Alan Kent, a colleague of Google's John Mueller, created this explanatory graphic on the topic of a typical day in John Mueller's life. It depicts John Mueller being asked about how search works and him trying to explain it so that we can understand.

The graphic reads John Mueller saying "This problem got too hard for humans to understand, so we had to introduce machine learning to solve it." The SEO then asks, "great! so explain to me in simple terms the solution it found." John responds "it depends. Do you want the answer with a matrix of a million numbers, or the one with vanilla and chocolate ice cream."

You can click on the graphic to enlarge it.

