Daily Search Forum Recap: August 10, 2023

Aug 10, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says you don't get points for trying to provide a good page experience. Google Ads API version 14.1 is now out. Google updated its Local Service Ads photo guidelines. Google Ads is testing scan to call via a QR code. Google Business Profiles appeal form now works for missing photos. And a survey says 75% of SEOs are not happy with GA4.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: No Points For Trying To Provide A Good User Experience
    Google's John Mueller said trying to provide a good user experience but not succeeding will not result in any ranking benefit in Google Search. John said during office hours at the 9:29 minute mark, "What matters for Google is not that a website is attempting to give users a good page experience but rather if it's actually giving users a good page experience."
  • 75% Of SEOs Are Not Happy With Google Analytics 4 (GA4)
    I posted a poll on Twitter asking if SEOs thoughts on Google Analytics 4 (GA4). X% said they "hate it" and about X% said they have "somewhat negative" thoughts on GA4, so that is about 3/4th of SEOs saying they are not pleased with GA4.
  • Google Ads Tests Scan To Call QR Code Extension
    Google is testing a new phone ad extension that lets you scan a QR code on your phone to call the number. Also, you can see three images across the ad, which is also a test.
  • Google Business Profiles Adds "Fix Photo That Doesn't Show" To Appeal Form
    Google has added a new option in the Google Business Profile appeal for "Fix photo that doesn't show." This means you can submit a support request for when you know a photo is not showing up on your Google Business Profile and you want it to.
  • Google Local Service Ads Photo Guidelines Now Faster Reviews & More Creative
    Google is now saying that its new Local Service Ads guidelines are faster for reviews and also more flexible by allowing more creative images. What that really means, well, time will tell, but that is what Google is emailing local advertisers.
  • Google Ads API Version 14.1 Now Available
    Google has released a minor release for its Google Ads API, version 14.1. This comes just about two months after version 14 was released. New in 14.1 includes new recommendation types, more search terms insights support, and much more, the full list is below.
  • Android Painter Statue
    Here is another Android statue figurine, this one is in the New York City Google office. It is a painter Android, for some reason the guy who posted it on Instagram said it is Andy-Droid.



