Daily Search Forum Recap: August 10, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says you don't get points for trying to provide a good page experience. Google Ads API version 14.1 is now out. Google updated its Local Service Ads photo guidelines. Google Ads is testing scan to call via a QR code. Google Business Profiles appeal form now works for missing photos. And a survey says 75% of SEOs are not happy with GA4.

