Google Business Profiles Adds "Fix Photo That Doesn't Show" To Appeal Form

Aug 10, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Business Store Photographer Google Logo

Google has added a new option in the Google Business Profile appeal for "Fix photo that doesn't show." This means you can submit a support request for when you know a photo is not showing up on your Google Business Profile and you want it to.

Mike Blumenthal first reported about this saying, "Google has not been clear about why it rejects GBP images. A new support form offers hope to get them posted."

You can access the form over here and to see the new "Fix photo that doesn't show" option, you need first to select the business profile and then type into the search box "images not approved." Then you can select the "Fix photo that doesn't show" option.

Here is a screenshot:

click for full size

Mike's blog post goes deeper into how the form works.

But now if you ever had this issue, you can submit a complaint and see if there is any recourse.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

