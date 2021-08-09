Daily Search Forum Recap: August 9, 2021

Aug 9, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Another weekend, another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update to report on - did you see ranking fluctuations? Google may be investigating on why some bigger publishers rank better for topics not of their expertise. Google Search Console doesn't filter out all bot traffic. Google said not all core updates after the same aspects of its search results. And so much more...

