Yahoo Sign Taken Down At Sunnyvale Headquarters

Aug 9, 2021 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
This is sad, here is a photo from Twitter of the Yahoo sign in front of the Yahoo Sunnyvale, California headquarters, being taken down. You can see tons of legacy photos of this iconic sign on Shutterfly or on Google.

But here is a recent photo of the logo (the new one) being dismantled. I've personally been to the Yahoo office probably four of five times.

