Google Ads Login Down - Advertisers Can't Login To Their Ads Accounts (Now Fixed)

If you try to login to your Google Ads account right now, you will be out of luck. I suspect this will be fixed any minute now, but for now, just know, you are not alone.

There are tons of complaints about this going on right now on Twitter and social.

Update: Like I said, a few minutes later, it seems to be working now. :)