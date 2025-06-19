Google seems to be testing a new way to preview ads within Google Search, specifically promotions. There is a new "Promotion Preview" tool that shows what your promotion will look like on Google Search before it goes live to customers.

"Preview is new, so you won't yet be able to see how your promotion will appear on other Google channels and is for reference only," Google wrote.

Google added, "Preview shows what your promotion will look like on Google Search before it goes live to customers. That way, you know what to expect and can make any changes."

Here is a screenshot spotted by Felix Mayo and posted by Adriaan Dekker on LinkedIn:

This looks like it can come in handy...

