Here is a photo from before Google I/O this year, which was a super limited audience, at the Google office. They hired a firm to create this I/O designed flower bed and do some of the creative direction for the outside event.

Here is that photo above from Instagram but here are more photos from that work:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.