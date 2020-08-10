New Google Basketball Sport Court

Here is a brand new sport court Google put in near the GooglePlex office in Mountain View, California. This is a basketball court and a roller hockey rink, as you can clearly see.

There are more details and photos on Instagram from the company that put this sport court in. They wrote "Almost complete with this new basketball court and roller hockey rink for a very small company based in Mountain View 😉😅 it was time for this American technology company to move to the big leagues and that means playing on Sport Court."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.