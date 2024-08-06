Daily Search Forum Recap: August 6, 2024

Aug 6, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The DOJ ruled Google is a monopoly and action will be taken to limit that. Google Search rankings are also heating up. Google Search Console has a new recommendations section. Google Business Profiles shows your competitors in the see also carousel. There is a new SEO scam going around. Google served ads for products from other merchants and will issue credits. Google Trends has a new design for trending now results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Is A Monopoly, Federal Judge Rules (What's Next)
    Judge Amit Mehta, a US federal judge ruled on Monday that Google is a monopoly. "Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly," Judge Mehta wrote in his 286-page filing (PDF).
  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up After DOJ Monopoly Ruling
    It's been about a week since the superheated and bursting Google Search ranking volatility, and since then, it did happen to calm down a bit, at least relatively speaking. But now I am seeing the Google search ranking volatility heat up again.
  • Google Search Console Recommendations (Experimental)
    Google Search Console is rolling out a new recommendations feature where Google will show you site improvement recommendations. These recommendations are based on the data in Search Console and aim to help improve your site's performance on Google Search.
  • Google Served Ads For Products From Other Merchants, Google Will Issue Credits
    The big Google Ads reporting outage from the eve of August 1st was an intentional outage due to Google serving ads for products from other Google Merchant Center accounts. This was not just an ad spend issue but also a privacy and data issue for Google advertisers. But don't worry, Google will issue credits to the "small fraction of advertisers" that were impacted by this.
  • SEO Scam Where You Pay Google To Fix Your Search Rankings
    There is this SEO scam going around where scammers are saying you pay Google to fix your rankings in Google Search. All you need to do is prepay them and Google will fix your site. John Mueller from Google said "this is a scam," that Google does not offer such a service.
  • Google Trends Rolls Out New Trending Now Design
    Google Trends began rolling out a new design for the trending now page a day or so ago. The new design seems to give you more filter options and provide more keyword data on the same page.
  • Google Business Profiles Listings See Also Carousel Leading To Competitors
    Google is testing the "see also" carousel on Google Business Profiles. This means, someone can be looking directly at your local listing on Google, maybe because they searched for your company name, and Google can be suggesting competitors right under your listing.
  • Google Secret Room Behind Bookcase
    Here is a GIF or video of the secret room at the Google Kitchener office. Google has this hidden room only accessible by tilting the correct book in this bookshelf. They also have this in New York City and, Boulder, Colorado.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Apple App Store

Document: Apple Maintains A Search Index Of Billions Of Websites

Aug 7, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Call Data Gone From Performance Report

Aug 7, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Test: Call Extensions With Advertiser Name

Aug 7, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Transition Smart Campaigns To Performance Max

Aug 7, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Featured Options Search Interface

Aug 7, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 6, 2024

Aug 6, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up After DOJ Monopoly Ruling
Next Story: ChatGPT License Plate On Porsche

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.