Daily Search Forum Recap: August 5, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Posts updated its creation tool within Google Business Profiles. We are seeing AI Overviews within AI Overviews. Google did not confirm it uses MUVERA in search but rather maybe something like it. Google Search has this AI Catch Up feature. Google Ads sitelinks to impact ad strength for PMax campaigns. Microsoft Advertising audience planner was updated. Finally, it seems Google Search is indexing and ranking Google Maps search results pages - which is against its own policies.

