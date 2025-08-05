Daily Search Forum Recap: August 5, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Posts updated its creation tool within Google Business Profiles. We are seeing AI Overviews within AI Overviews. Google did not confirm it uses MUVERA in search but rather maybe something like it. Google Search has this AI Catch Up feature. Google Ads sitelinks to impact ad strength for PMax campaigns. Microsoft Advertising audience planner was updated. Finally, it seems Google Search is indexing and ranking Google Maps search results pages - which is against its own policies.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: We Did Not Confirm We Use MUVERA
    Gary Illyes said that despite what people are saying, he did not confirm Google uses MUVERA - Multi-Vector Retrieval via Fixed Dimensional Encodings. He said that Google might use something like it in Google Search but he did not confirm that Google actually uses it today in Google Search.
  • Google Search Indexing & Ranking Near Me Google Maps Results
    It looks like Google Search is indexing and also ranking Google Maps search results pages for some [near me] types of queries. Google is listing these Google Maps search results directly in the Google search results.
  • Google Posts Creation Tool Refresh Now Live
    Google has rolled out an update to the Google Business Profiles Google Posts creation tool. We covered Google testing these changes earlier but now it is officially live as of late Friday.
  • Google AI Overviews Within AI Overviews
    Did you know that Google can show AI Overviews within AI Overviews. We've seen AI Overviews in people also ask, we've also seen AI Mode in people also ask. But to show AI Overviews within an AI Overview, seems a bit redundant.
  • Microsoft Advertising Audience Planner Updated
    Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, posted about new updates released to the Microsoft Advertising Audience Planner. Hopkins said her favorite feature of this tool is that it can tell you if you "have an unwinnable math problem."
  • Google AI Catch Up
    Similar to the AI Audio overviews in Google Search, Google is testing "AI Catch Up." These give you summaries of the highlights from the latest game you Googled to get the score and other highlights.
  • Google Ads Sitelinks Impact Performance Max Ad Strength
    Did you know that your sitelinks in your Performance Max (PMax) campaigns can impact the overall ad strength? Google actually has a help document that lists that and the ad strength widget in Google Ads now lists ad strength.
  • Google Venice Beach Sign
    Here is a new photo from the Google offices in Venice Beach. Here it shows the Google branded Venice signage at the office there.

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

