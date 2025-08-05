Did you know that Google can show AI Overviews within AI Overviews. We've seen AI Overviews in people also ask, we've also seen AI Mode in people also ask. But to show AI Overviews within an AI Overview, seems a bit redundant.

This was spotted by Matsushita Sotaro who shared a video and screenshot of this in action. He posted this on X:

Here is a video:

Wonder if this is a bug or a feature...

