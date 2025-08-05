Did you know that Google can show AI Overviews within AI Overviews. We've seen AI Overviews in people also ask, we've also seen AI Mode in people also ask. But to show AI Overviews within an AI Overview, seems a bit redundant.
This was spotted by Matsushita Sotaro who shared a video and screenshot of this in action. He posted this on X:
Here is a video:
AI Overview内に「関連する質問」のようなセクションの表示。クリックするとAIOverview内でさらにAI Overviewが展開されるような仕組みです。画面のKWは「SEO」です。 pic.twitter.com/h2B5fegSeu— 松下 聡太郎(Matsushita Sotaro) (@w55UMqzEVGqD7FP) August 3, 2025
Wonder if this is a bug or a feature...
