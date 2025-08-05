Google Search Indexing & Ranking Near Me Google Maps Results

Aug 5, 2025 - 7:17 am 0 by
Google Maps

Google Maps Restaurant

It looks like Google Search is indexing and also ranking Google Maps search results pages for some [near me] types of queries. Google is listing these Google Maps search results directly in the Google search results.

Google has a policy, forever, to block search results pages from being indexed but it seems like Google is allowing it (maybe unintentionally) for Google Maps search result pages?

This was first spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted some examples on X - I am able to replicate it for a query on [restaurants near me] - here is what I see:

Google Search Restaurants Near Me

When you click on that link, you are taken to google.com/maps/search/restaurants+near+me/ which shows you search results for local restaurants near you in the Google Maps interface.

Brodie Clark also noticed this after and wrote on X, "Wild. New Google domain organic growth strategy just dropped. They’re now indexing thousands of /search map result pages, even ranking on page 1 for “restaurants near me”, “pharmacy near me”, “dentist near me”, and more."

I suspect this is a bug - right Google?

Forum discussion at X.

 

