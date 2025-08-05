Similar to the AI Audio overviews in Google Search, Google is testing "AI Catch Up." These give you summaries of the highlights from the latest game you Googled to get the score and other highlights.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted a couple of screenshots on X - here are one of those screenshots:

Shameem wrote, "This AI catch up in Google SERPs is super interesting. Just searched a sports match and got a full match summary with options to play it in English or the local language. There’s even a share button."

Here are more:

This AI catch up in Google SERPs is super interesting. Just searched a sports match and got a full match summary with options to play it in English or the local language. There’s even a share button. cc : @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/dLroBZ4LUU — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) August 4, 2025

Google has a new "AI Catch Up" feature that will highlight key match updates when you are searching for scores. pic.twitter.com/jHaCCkYddp — Beebom (@beebomco) August 3, 2025

Forum discussion at X.

