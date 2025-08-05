Google AI Catch Up

Aug 5, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Soccer Field

Similar to the AI Audio overviews in Google Search, Google is testing "AI Catch Up." These give you summaries of the highlights from the latest game you Googled to get the score and other highlights.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted a couple of screenshots on X - here are one of those screenshots:

Google Ai Catch Up

Shameem wrote, "This AI catch up in Google SERPs is super interesting. Just searched a sports match and got a full match summary with options to play it in English or the local language. There’s even a share button."

Here are more:

Forum discussion at X.

I've been not new'ed:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Audience Planner Updated

Aug 5, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Search Indexing & Ranking Near Me Google Maps Results

Aug 5, 2025 - 7:17 am
Google

Google AI Catch Up

Aug 5, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Sitelinks Impact Performance Max Ad Strength

Aug 5, 2025 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 4, 2025

Aug 4, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

August 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Aug 4, 2025 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Sitelinks Impact Performance Max Ad Strength
Next Story: Google Search Indexing & Ranking Near Me Google Maps Results

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.