Google To Allow Pubic Hair Grooming Ads In September 2024

Google will update its Google Ads policy on September 3, 2024, to allow public hair grooming services to be advertised on the Google Ads network, including Display, YouTube, and Search.

Google wrote:

On September 3, 2024, the Google Ads “Sexual content policy - Mature cosmetic procedures” will be updated to allow pubic hair grooming ads to serve on the Google ad network (including Display and YouTube) in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Poland, South Korea, United Kingdom, and United States.

You can find the current Sexual content policy - Mature cosmetic procedures over here.

This policy update will allow the promotion of pubic hair grooming ads, as long as they:

  • Are not promoted in a way that focuses on sexual pleasure or enhancement, or use sexually suggestive elements and themes;
  • Are not promoted in a way that disparages physical attributes or employs body shaming;
  • Do not target or feature minors;
  • Do not otherwise violate the existing Sexual content policy.

Ads that are promoted in violation of these criteria remain subject to Google Ads’ Sexual content policy and may be restricted or disapproved accordingly, Google said.

Google will begin enforcing the policy update on September 3, 2024, with full enforcement ramping up over approximately 12 weeks.

Google also said that "violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued, at least 7 days, prior to any suspension of your account."

Forum discussion at X.

 

