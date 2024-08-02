Google Tests Explore More With Search Section

Google Explorers

Google seems to be encouraging searchers to search more for more types of queries with a new "Explore more with Search" carousel. It shows the searcher other topics, with photos, on what they can search on.

This was spotted by Shahank Gupta who shared a screenshot of this on X with me. It was for a query related to the Olympics and I guess Google wants to tell those searching for the Olympics that they can search for other topics as well?

Here is that screenshot:

Google Explore More With Search

Sure, you can search for recipes and how to get a loan on Google - like that has anything to do with the query on the Olympics. It is just weird to see this in Google Search.

I cannot replicate this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

