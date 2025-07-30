Daily Search Forum Recap: July 30, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is rolling out Search Live with video. Google AI Mode supports file uploads, adds Canvas planner, and search while browsing gets an upgrade. Google Ads AI Max ads were spotted in the wild. Google Ads is testing different shaped and colored sitelink buttons. Google Ads is testing grouping favicons at the top of the sponsored label.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How To Choose the Best Marketing Analytics and Attribution Strategy, Content Marketing Institute

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.