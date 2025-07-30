Daily Search Forum Recap: July 30, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is rolling out Search Live with video. Google AI Mode supports file uploads, adds Canvas planner, and search while browsing gets an upgrade. Google Ads AI Max ads were spotted in the wild. Google Ads is testing different shaped and colored sitelink buttons. Google Ads is testing grouping favicons at the top of the sponsored label.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Live With Video Rolling Out
    Google announced that the full version of Search Live, with video and not just audio, is now rolling out this week on mobile in the U.S. for users enrolled in the AI Mode Labs experiment. This was demoed by Google at I/O in May, Google released the audio version last month and now is releasing the video version.
  • Google AI Mode Gains Upload Files, Canvas Planner & Search While Browsing
    Google AI Mode added the ability to upload PDFs and images for your queries. Google also added a Canvas feature to help you plan things while you are asking AI Mode questions. Finally, Google upgraded Search while browsing to add in AI Mode.
  • Google Ads AI Max Search Ads In The Wild
    A new Google search ad, the AI Max kind, was spotted in the wild and boy did it look interesting. This ad had a super long headline and had dynamically created sitleinks.
  • Google Ads Tests Different Colored & Shaped Asset Buttons
    Google is testing displaying different colored and shaped buttons, assets, in the sponsored listings within Google Search. Google has the pill-shaped version and square version, one that is highlighted in a blueish color and the other in gray, all on the same page.
  • Google Ads Tests Grouping Favicons In Expandable Sponsored Results
    Google is testing grouping the favicons from the sites from advertisers at the top of the sponsored results, on the right side of the sponsored label. This is part of when Google has the larger sponsored label and groups expandable sponsored ads below.
  • Doogler At Google Concert
    I know some of you like dog photos, so here is a Doogler, a Google dog, at a Google concert. This was at the Google Kirkland, Seattle office.

