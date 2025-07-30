Daily Search Forum Recap: July 30, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is rolling out Search Live with video. Google AI Mode supports file uploads, adds Canvas planner, and search while browsing gets an upgrade. Google Ads AI Max ads were spotted in the wild. Google Ads is testing different shaped and colored sitelink buttons. Google Ads is testing grouping favicons at the top of the sponsored label.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Search Live With Video Rolling Out
Google announced that the full version of Search Live, with video and not just audio, is now rolling out this week on mobile in the U.S. for users enrolled in the AI Mode Labs experiment. This was demoed by Google at I/O in May, Google released the audio version last month and now is releasing the video version.
Google AI Mode Gains Upload Files, Canvas Planner & Search While Browsing
Google AI Mode added the ability to upload PDFs and images for your queries. Google also added a Canvas feature to help you plan things while you are asking AI Mode questions. Finally, Google upgraded Search while browsing to add in AI Mode.
Google Ads AI Max Search Ads In The Wild
A new Google search ad, the AI Max kind, was spotted in the wild and boy did it look interesting. This ad had a super long headline and had dynamically created sitleinks.
Google Ads Tests Different Colored & Shaped Asset Buttons
Google is testing displaying different colored and shaped buttons, assets, in the sponsored listings within Google Search. Google has the pill-shaped version and square version, one that is highlighted in a blueish color and the other in gray, all on the same page.
Google Ads Tests Grouping Favicons In Expandable Sponsored Results
Google is testing grouping the favicons from the sites from advertisers at the top of the sponsored results, on the right side of the sponsored label. This is part of when Google has the larger sponsored label and groups expandable sponsored ads below.
Doogler At Google Concert
I know some of you like dog photos, so here is a Doogler, a Google dog, at a Google concert. This was at the Google Kirkland, Seattle office.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Allegedly intelligent systems that allegedly excel at summarization requiring a manually updated file that essentially says what a site is about feels as intuitive as a sign explaining that the provided toilet paper is not meant to be used f, Gary Illyes on Bluesky
- Extending Protections to More US-Based Teens, YouTube Community
- Have you used the @MSFTAdvertising Audience Planner? It just got some really exciting updates. Let's go on a walk through what's in the Audience planner! You'll be able to understand who you can reach and what percentage of, Microsoft Ads Buddy on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google tests AI Max ad group setting in keyword-less shift
- Google Search Live video goes live and AI Mode uploads, Canvas and Lens in Chrome
- Google Ads rolls out Search Term categories for RSAs
- Google cuts conversion tracking in EU over consent mode non-compliance
- The entity SEO fix that separated two Danny Goodwins
- 7 PPC mistakes hiding in your ad accounts
- When traffic isn’t enough: Rethinking ‘top-performing’ content
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How To Choose the Best Marketing Analytics and Attribution Strategy, Content Marketing Institute
Industry & Business
- Google execs say employees have to 'be more AI-savvy', CNBC
- Microsoft’s Access to OpenAI Tech Is Focus of Contract Talks, Bloomberg
- You might be ghosting the internet. Can it survive?, BBC
- Apple slams DOJ lawsuit: ’threatens the very principles that set iPhone apart’, 9to5Mac
- Big Tech split? Google to sign EU’s AI guidelines despite Meta snub, CNBC
- We will sign the EU AI Code of Practice., Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- What are the Different Types of Backlinks?, SEO dot co
- Zero Clicks Given: Is Content Still King in the Age of AI Search, seoClarity
- Care to Comment? Why, Yes, I Do: How to Get Quoted in the Press, SparkToro
Local & Maps
- Are Reviews Shaping What LLMs Say About My Local Business?, Moz
- Here's how I run Maps and Waze simultaneously with Android Auto, Android Authority
- How to Report & Remove Duplicate Google Business Profile, Online Ownership
- Yelp is creating its own AI videos about restaurants, The Verge
Mobile & Voice
- Apple's delayed Siri update spawns another securities lawsuit, AppleInsider
- Google Home rolling out fix for light control voice commands, 9to5Google
SEO
- 7 Most Important SEO Ranking Factors for 2025, WordStream
- AI Mentions: How to Get LLMs to Mention Your Brand, Semrush
- How to View Your Site Like Googlebot, Cypress North
- June 2025 Core Update: Winners, Losers & Trends, Amsive
- Retail Grocery - New data, trackers and research in the latest Visibility Leaders report, SISTRIX
- There's no such thing as an AI rank tracker, SearchLab Digital
- We Got Hit by a Google Penalty After Publishing 22,000 AI Pages. Here's What Happened., Tailride
- You Are Bigger than SEO | Rand Fishkin | SEO Week 2025: Summer Drop, iPullRank
- Your Title Tags Are Embarrassing. Stop Doing This!, SEO for Lunch
- Product name is truncated in Search. Is this a violation?, Google Search Central YouTube
PPC
- Google Ads Warning To Stop Using Personal Emails, PPC News Feed
- Google to Wipe PMax Historical Channel Data, PPC News Feed
- Switching from Vendor Central to Seller Central: Pros, Cons, and Advice, JumpFly
Search Features
- AI Overviews & accessibility: Are Google's new search experiences inclusive by design?, Oncrawl
- Google ‘Ozzy Osbourne’. You won’t regret it., Louder
- Introducing study mode, OpenAI
Other Search
Feedback:
