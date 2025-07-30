Google is testing displaying different colored and shaped buttons, assets, in the sponsored listings within Google Search.

Google has the pill-shaped version and square version, one that is highlighted in a blueish color and the other in gray, all on the same page.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who saw both the different highlight colors on hover and also the different shapes. I was only able to replicate the different color version.

Here is the video Anthony shared on X:

Here is the version I see:

You'd think Google would be consistent with these buttons and colors on the same search results page?

I am surprised someone noticed this, nice eye Anthony!

