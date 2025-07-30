Google Ads Tests Different Colored & Shaped Asset Buttons

Jul 30, 2025 - 7:21 am
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Search Results Page Blur

Google is testing displaying different colored and shaped buttons, assets, in the sponsored listings within Google Search.

Google has the pill-shaped version and square version, one that is highlighted in a blueish color and the other in gray, all on the same page.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who saw both the different highlight colors on hover and also the different shapes. I was only able to replicate the different color version.

Here is the video Anthony shared on X:

Google Ads Different Colored Shaped Assets

Here is the version I see:

Google Ads Different Colored Shaped Assets2

You'd think Google would be consistent with these buttons and colors on the same search results page?

I am surprised someone noticed this, nice eye Anthony!

Forum discussion at X.

 

