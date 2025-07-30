A new Google search ad, the AI Max kind, was spotted in the wild and boy did it look interesting. This ad had a super long headline and had dynamically created sitleinks.

This was spotted by Nikki Kuhlman who posted a screenshot on LinkedIn - here is that screenshot:

Nikki wrote, "Spotted when reviewing AI Max for Search campaigns in Google Ads. Ridiculously long headlines pulling from blog articles. And also, blog articles are converting at a significantly higher ROAS than their standard landing page - which I would not have guessed!"

Hat tip to PPC News Feed for spotting this.

