Google Ads AI Max Search Ads In The Wild

Jul 30, 2025 - 7:31 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ai Max Header

A new Google search ad, the AI Max kind, was spotted in the wild and boy did it look interesting. This ad had a super long headline and had dynamically created sitleinks.

This was spotted by Nikki Kuhlman who posted a screenshot on LinkedIn - here is that screenshot:

Google Ads Ai Max Search Ad

Nikki wrote, "Spotted when reviewing AI Max for Search campaigns in Google Ads. Ridiculously long headlines pulling from blog articles. And also, blog articles are converting at a significantly higher ROAS than their standard landing page - which I would not have guessed!"

Hat tip to PPC News Feed for spotting this.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 31, 2025

Jul 31, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Ad Group Settings For Al Max

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Shopping Tests Clickable Submenus Categories

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 21% Yet Again

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Tests Search Term Insights For Responsive Search Ads

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google To Use Machine Learning To Determine Age For Ads & More

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Tests Different Colored & Shaped Asset Buttons
Next Story: Google AI Mode Gains Upload Files, Canvas Planner & Search While Browsing

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.