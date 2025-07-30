Google is testing grouping the favicons from the sites from advertisers at the top of the sponsored results, on the right side of the sponsored label. This is part of when Google has the larger sponsored label and groups expandable sponsored ads below.

The favicons look like how Google shows favicons in the AI Overviews citations section.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted screenshots on X and on SERP alerts - here is one of those screenshots:

Here are more:

Google is showing grouped together favicons at the top of the sponsored results unit on mobile. This is very similar to how citations display within AI overviews, making ads less distinct from organic listings. Details: https://t.co/gTAUCQ996u pic.twitter.com/zgmTsldgh0 — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) July 30, 2025

