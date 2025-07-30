Google Ads Tests Grouping Favicons In Expandable Sponsored Results

Google is testing grouping the favicons from the sites from advertisers at the top of the sponsored results, on the right side of the sponsored label. This is part of when Google has the larger sponsored label and groups expandable sponsored ads below.

The favicons look like how Google shows favicons in the AI Overviews citations section.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted screenshots on X and on SERP alerts - here is one of those screenshots:

Google Ads Grouping Favicons Sponsored Results

Here are more:

Forum discussion at X.

 

